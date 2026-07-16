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Michael Olise communicates final decision on his future to Bayern Munich amid Real Madrid transfer links
Olise committed to Bayern stay
Bayern supporters can breathe a collective sigh of relief as French winger Olise has formally informed club officials of his desire to remain in Bavaria. The definitive update comes in response to a wave of international media reports claiming the 24-year-old was pushing for a sensational summer transfer to Madrid to link up with international teammate Kylian Mbappe.
According to Sky Sports, Olise has bypassed the mounting external noise entirely, presenting no transfer request to the Bayern board. Instead, the London-born playmaker has reaffirmed his absolute commitment to the German giants.
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Unsellable status prompts mega-contract offer
The Bayern hierarchy has always viewed Olise as completely untouchable, maintaining a completely relaxed stance throughout the brief transfer scare. The winger is currently tied to a long-term contract at the Allianz Arena running until 2029, which crucially contains no active release clause, leaving Bayern in complete control of his sporting future.
Rather than entertaining incoming phone calls from Madrid, Munich officials are actively preparing to reward the superstar with a lucrative early contract extension. The proposed new deal is expected to feature a massive wage adjustment that would instantly elevate the dynamic dribbler into the top three highest earners at the club.
Sensational Bundesliga stats drive Madrid interest
Madrid's strong interest in Olise comes as no surprise given the Frenchman's absolutely staggering individual output since arriving in Germany. After completing a high-profile transfer from Palace in the summer of 2024, the attacker has rapidly developed into one of the most clinical players in world football.
Over the course of 107 competitive appearances for the Bavarian giants, Olise has registered an incredible 96 goal contributions. This elite level of consistency has established him as the undisputed centrepiece of Bayern's offensive structure, making any potential summer sale an absolute non-starter for the club's sporting directors.
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Stellar World Cup for France gem
Olise's world-class credentials were put on full display during France's run to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup in North America. The winger served as the creative heartbeat of Didier Deschamps' frontline, putting in a series of superb performances and racking up five assists across seven tournament appearances.
While his sensational playmaking output was ultimately not enough to prevent Les Bleus from suffering a heartbreaking semi-final elimination at the hands of Spain, he could still leave with the consolation of a bronze medal, with France set to face England in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
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