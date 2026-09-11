'Whatever happens, happens!' – A man of few words Michael Olise stays ultra-cool as Mr Nonchalant steals the show

FC Bayern Munich launched their UEFA Champions League campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt at the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany's men broke down a stubborn low block after the break, scoring five unanswered second-half goals to seal a dominant win.

Jamal Musiala opened the scoring before Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies, and a double from Michael Olise wrapped up the three points.

Bodo/Glimt defender Odin Bjoertuft received a late red card for a foul on Olise, completing a miserable evening for the visitors.