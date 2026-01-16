Michael Carrick slams door shut on Harry Maguire exit despite interest from multiple Premier League clubs

The Sun report that Maguire will remain at Old Trafford this month with the club set to reject all offers for a mid-season transfer. They are said to have received ‘enquiries’ from AC Milan and multiple Premier League clubs, with a battle set to ensue for the England international’s services this summer if his contract at Old Trafford expires.

Maguire currently has just six months left on his deal and it ‘remains unclear’ whether he will sign an extension until at least 2027 or depart the club as a free agent, despite previous reports of contract negotiations back in October.

Former head coach Ruben Amorim triggered a one-year extension to his deal in January 2025, citing a squad that was “starved of leaders”, and it is not yet clear whether his sacking will impact the future of Maguire under what is likely to be a new manager post-Carrick.