Michael Carrick reveals role he played in Man Utd’s decision to release Casemiro with Brazilian midfielder ‘desperate’ to finish Red Devils career well
United confirm Casemiro will leave at end of the season
United confirmed their choice not to renew Casemiro's contract earlier this week. The topic had previously been broached with former manager Ruben Amorim, who claimed "no decision" had been made during his time in charge, though the Portuguese has since been sacked and replaced by interim boss Carrick.
A statement from United read: "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.
"The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.
"A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.
"The Brazil captain played a major role in helping United to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024. Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest."
Brazilian wins silverware but receives criticism in United stint
The midfielder's arrival from Real Madrid in 2022 was seen as a major coup for United, who backed then manager Erik ten Hag with a hefty transfer outlay that summer. He made a good impression in his first season, helping the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League and claim the Carabao Cup, their first piece of silverware since 2017.
However, his second campaign was rather more chaotic. United struggled for consistency and ultimately finished eighth, somewhat salvaging their season with an unexpected FA Cup triumph. Casemiro himself was singled out for criticism, most notably by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who said: “I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, 'I need to go to the MLS or Saudi'.
"This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time. I always remember the saying 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move.
"The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this. He is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that being laughed at by Crystal Palace. He needs to call it a day."
Carrick: Casemiro departure 'not a knee-jerk decision'
Speaking ahead of United's trip to Arsenal on Sunday, Carrick confirmed he had nothing to do with the club's decision to part ways with the five-time Champions League winner.
He said: "I think the announcement for Case was for clarity as much as anything, it was decided anyway before I arrived so it's not just a knee-jerk kind of decision.
"The type of personality, the character that he is, I think it shows with his performance last week, where he is mentally and how much it means for him to be here and to finish this season strong. I've already had that conversation with him and he's desperate to do well and finish well. It's good to see, so I've got no doubt about him at all."
Midfielder expected to feature in Sunday's clash with Arsenal
Casemiro was included in Carrick's first starting XI for the momentous victory over Manchester City, putting in a strong performance alongside the recalled Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield. He'll no doubt need to be at his best if the Red Devils are to cause an upset this weekend, with Arsenal unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions.
