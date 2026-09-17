Absolute heartbreak at Old Trafford! Michael Carrick makes crushing admission after Man Utd's stunning cup collapse

Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. The tie began brilliantly for the hosts when young academy star Shea Lacey scored his first-ever senior goal for the club. Mason Mount quickly doubled the advantage just two minutes later, putting the Red Devils firmly in control.

However, the momentum completely shifted before the break as Brighton mounted a stunning comeback to eliminate United from the competition.