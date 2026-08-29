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Michael Carrick demands Manchester United response against Ipswich Town after opening weekend humiliation
Red Devils seek redemption
The Red Devils head into their first home fixture of the season determined to make amends for a humiliating 2-0 defeat away to promoted Hull City at the MKM Stadium last weekend. Carrick is eager to correct a poor personal record against newly promoted sides, having averaged just 0.33 points per game against them as United boss. The hosts do boast an encouraging historical record against Sunday's opponents, remaining unbeaten in their last eight home league encounters with Ipswich.
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Carrick urges swift turnaround
Ahead of Sunday's clash at Old Trafford, Carrick underlined his desire to get the team back on a winning track and deliver an entertaining display for the home faithful. "We want a good performance and a win, obviously," Carrick said. "The first home game of the season is one we really look forward to, and with the supporters coming, we're massively looking forward to the game.
"We had a setback last week and we want to get back to playing well and winning football matches. It's another tough game again. They obviously had a big result last week as well, so it'll be another challenge for us. But, yeah, massively looking forward to it."
Injury setbacks hit squad
United's preparations have been disrupted by injury news, with £70 million summer signing Carlos Baleba ruled out for up to three weeks due to an ankle problem following his arrival from Brighton, while Amad Diallo is also sidelined.
Nevertheless, Carrick took encouragement from the club's under-21 side after they thrashed Ipswich 5-0 at Leigh, a match highlighted by a sublime goal from 15-year-old sensation JJ Gabriel. "I thought the boys played ever so well, actually," the manager said. "A really good team, really strong team that we had, and you could see the quality. I really enjoyed the game.
"I'm really pleased with the boys, the way they went about it, the quality, the attitude. Everything about the game was really good, so really encouraged by that. JJ's one of the boys. He's obviously got a really big talent. He's trained with us quite a bit, he's getting experience all the time, he's physically adapting to each step that he makes, and we'll continue his development."
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Tractor Boys test looms
Ipswich head to Manchester full of confidence following a dramatic, last-gasp 2-1 win over Sunderland on the opening weekend. The visitors are chasing back-to-back wins to start a top-flight campaign for just the fourth time in their history, alongside a first victory over United since September 1994. Carrick must nail his tactical plan on Sunday to avoid another damaging upset before the transfer window slams shut and the international break takes over.
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