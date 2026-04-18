Michael Carrick praises Man Utd's 'top drawer attitude' as Red Devils boost Champions League hopes with 'deserved' win against Chelsea

Despite being dominated for large portions of the contest, United displayed a resilient streak that has become a hallmark of the Carrick era. Chelsea registered 21 shots to United's four and hit the woodwork on three occasions, but the visitors remained disciplined to secure a result that moves them 10 points clear of the sixth-placed Blues.

Speaking to Match of the Day after the final whistle, Carrick expressed his pride in how his squad handled the pressure. "We feel it was deserved. The setbacks we have had the last few days, the centre-back partnership we had – it would be a bit of a challenge, but I felt the defence was immense in difficult circumstances," the United boss said.

"We looked dangerous on the break. The performance, to come here and win, required us to be disciplined, and the attitude was top-drawer for me tonight, and we got the win, which we are delighted about."