Double Red boost! Carrick welcomes back De Ligt and Mazraoui for fierce Elland Road battle

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed that both Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt are available to strengthen his squad for Sunday's clash against Leeds United. The Red Devils travel to face their historic rivals at Elland Road seeking a crucial Premier League victory.

Mazraoui returns to full training after a spell on the sidelines, while De Ligt continues to build match fitness following a challenging few months.

Carrick described the return of both key defenders as a significant step forward for the team's defensive stability.