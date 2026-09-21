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Michael Carrick booed! Man Utd boss addresses fans' anger after controversial Kobbie Mainoo call against Fulham
A stuttering display at Craven Cottage
Manchester United salvaged a late 1-1 draw against Fulham, but the afternoon was overshadowed by a hostile reaction from the travelling support. The frustration boiled over with ten minutes remaining when Carrick opted to withdraw Kobbie Mainoo, replacing him with Mason Mount.
Mainoo had arguably been the standout performer in an otherwise lacklustre United display. Consequently, the away end loudly booed the substitution, voicing their immediate displeasure with the manager's tactical tweak.
The match itself was a disjointed affair, played largely at a sluggish tempo despite numerous opportunities for both sides. Fulham nearly secured their first victory of the campaign following a bizarre 63rd-minute own goal from Lisandro Martinez. However, Matheus Cunha struck in the 89th minute with a deflected effort to rescue a point for the visitors.
- Getty Images Sport
Carrick explains controversial change
Despite the vocal backlash, Carrick remained unbothered by the crowd's reaction. The United boss insisted the substitution was purely a tactical necessity and confirmed that Mainoo had no issues with the decision.
"There’s always going to be certain reactions when you’re making changes," Carrick explained. "I think Kobbie played well, to be honest, so it was just more of at that stage of the game we’re trying to make something happen and Kobbie understands that. He’s fine, I spoke to him after the game."
The manager also defended the supporters' right to express their emotions during a tense finale. "I understand at times when chasing the game everyone’s a little bit emotional, the supporters are, as well they should be," he added. "They’re desperate for us to do the right thing. But I don’t take any negatives or offence to it."
A sluggish start to the campaign
The draw in west London compounds a miserable opening stretch for the Red Devils. United have managed to collect a mere five points from their first five league outings, stumbling through fixtures against Hull City, Ipswich Town, Everton, Manchester City, and Fulham.
Nevertheless, Carrick is refusing to hit the panic button. He praised his squad's positive reaction to falling behind and expressed unwavering belief in their long-term prospects.
"I’m convinced we’ll have a good season," the manager stated. "We’re having a spell that feels bigger than it actually is to the outside. We’ll get back to winning football matches and we’ll be alright."
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial test after the break
Following a lengthy international break, Manchester United will desperately seek to reignite their domestic campaign. They return to action on October 10 against a Tottenham side currently sitting rock bottom of the table.
This upcoming fixture presents a critical opportunity for Carrick's men to turn the tide. Securing a convincing victory against a struggling Spurs outfit is essential to quell the mounting pressure and build much-needed momentum for the rest of the season.
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