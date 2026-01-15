Michael Carrick told he can't be permanent Man Utd boss as Gary Neville names three potential candidates to take over at the end of the season

There has been speculation that Carrick could be offered the job on a long-term basis if he impresses between now and the end of the season, but Neville does not agree and thinks the club's next permanent manager needs to be more experienced. He told the Stick to Football podcast: "I hope he does really well. There cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond this season, for Michael and for the club. If he wins every game, look, we could be sat here in the season where he’s done unbelievably well, and we’re always thinking the fans are up and they’re in the Champions League places, fifth or whatever. It could happen if there’s a good run and we could all be getting swayed with it. I honestly feel like (you have to look at others) at the end of the season when you’ve got (Mauricio) Pochettino, (Thomas) Tuchel and (Carlo) Ancelotti. I've said Ancelotti. I just feel purely because he's 66 years of age, he's got probably the best job in the world right now. He's probably got one job left at club level. If there's one person who's got the patience, the composure, the experience of the Premier League."

