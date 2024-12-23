Man Utd miceGetty
Peter McVitie

Mice at Man Utd! Red Devils forced to call in pest control after rodents found at Old Trafford and stadium's hygiene rating slashed

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United have had to call in pest control after a mouse infestation was discovered at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mouse activity discovered in food kiosk
  • Hygiene rating lowered to two stars
  • Pest control brought in amid infestation
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱