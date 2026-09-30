'Absolutely devastated' - Micah Richards breaks silence as Man City are found guilty of 114 Premier League financial breaches

City have been rocked after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules following a lengthy independent commission hearing. The club was found to have committed 114 of the 115 charges levelled against them, spanning from the 2008-09 season to 2017-18.

The Premier League confirmed the verdict, stating that City had arranged sham contracts and relied on deceptive agreements to artificially inflate revenues while reducing costs. The independent commission's report also revealed that key club witnesses provided false and dishonest evidence.

The findings cast a dark shadow over a highly successful era for the club, prompting strong reactions from across the footballing world. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane even suggested that City players should throw their medals in the bin.