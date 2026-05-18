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Will Raul Jimenez and Julian Quiñones start together? Javier Aguirre’s biggest Mexico World Cup questions

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World Cup
Mexico
J. Aguirre
G. Ochoa
R. Jimenez
E. Lira

Javier Aguirre faces major tactical and roster decisions as Mexico prepare for a home World Cup led by veterans, rising stars and mounting pressure.

When Javier Aguirre took over the Mexico national team job in 2024, he had two things in mind: returning El Tri to their winning ways in the region and revitalizing the emotions and sense of belonging around the national team.

According to Aguirre, he had seen from afar players struggle to focus and enjoy their time with Mexico. He wanted to change that dynamic ahead of what he has described as the greatest moment a footballer can experience: a World Cup on home soil.

A CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup later, Aguirre achieved his first goal. Now, he wants to create the right environment before Mexico’s debut against South Africa at Estadio Azteca.

As Mexico’s final World Cup roster continues to take shape, with Guillermo Ochoa as its latest inclusion, Aguirre still has several questions to answer. They revolve around tactical shifts, whether to hand the offensive keys to young prospects like Brian Gutierrez and Gilberto Mora, and how much influence players who have not had stellar 2025-26 club seasons, such as Edson Álvarez, Santiago Gimenez, and Alexis Vega, will have on this World Cup team.

Here are four questions GOAL believes Aguirre must answer for Mexico to succeed in their third World Cup as host.

  • Aerial Views of Estadio Azteca Ahead of 2026 FIFA World CupGetty Images Sport

    Will Estadio Azteca act like the 12th man?

    The last time Estadio Azteca roared from the opening whistle to the final one, you would have to rewind the tape to 2009. The scene was a Hexagonal match against the U.S. Men’s National Team in August of that year. El Tri won 2-1, with Efraín Juárez assisting Miguel Sabah’s winner. Juárez, who currently has Pumas in the Liga MX semifinals, has described that game as one that changed his life.

    Who was coaching Mexico that day? "Vasco" Aguirre.

    After the scoreless draw against Portugal in March, Estadio Azteca booed and even directed the derogatory chants at its own goalkeeper, Raúl Rangel. In the opener against South Africa, El Tri cannot afford a repeat of those scenes. Estadio Azteca needs to propel the unthinkable, as it did that August afternoon when Juárez ran the right flank as if he were prime Cafu.

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  • Mexico v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Will Ochoa get playing time in the group stage?

    All signs point to Rangel being El Tri’s undisputed starter. In the two years Aguirre has been at the helm, his coaching staff has closely monitored Rangel’s progression. As the starting goalkeeper for Chivas under Gabriel Milito, Rangel has grown more comfortable not only as a shot-stopper but also as an integral part of the backline. He has started all of Mexico’s friendlies in 2026 and has conceded only once.

    Still, it is tempting to imagine Ochoa receiving one final World Cup appearance, especially in a tournament that could mark the end of his storied international career. Mexico’s group-stage match against South Korea is scheduled to be played in Guadalajara, Ochoa’s birthplace. A comfortable win against South Africa could give Aguirre the opening to make a sentimental but meaningful decision: hand Ochoa one last start on the World Cup stage.

  • Raul Jimenez MexicoGetty Images

    Is Jimenez-Quiñones tandem a safe bet for the opener?

    You can make a strong argument that Mexico’s first 45 minutes against Belgium at Soldier Field were among the best of Aguirre’s third stint as manager. Jiménez and Quiñones were both included in El Tri’s attack, and the partnership offered a glimpse of something Mexico has not always had: movement, power and understanding in the final third.

    What Jiménez and Quiñones need now is more time together before the World Cup debut. Jiménez’s characteristics complement Quiñones, an attacker who likes to arrive with speed into the box. Jiménez is less explosive, but he reads his teammates’ movements well and can serve as a reference point for Mexico’s attack.

    Born in Colombia and a naturalized Mexican citizen since 2023, Quiñones gained significant ground in the starting pecking order during the March camp.

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  • Erik Lira México 2025Getty Images

    How likely is Aguirre to deploy a backline of three?

    Among Aguirre’s midfield options, three players are capable of dropping deeper and helping build a back line of three: Edson Álvarez, Erik Lira and Luis Romo. Considering Álvarez has hardly played first-team minutes since February, his role with the national team will require extra tinkering. If he does enough to convince Aguirre and his coaching staff that he can deliver a full 90-minute performance, perhaps Mexico’s best option is to use him as part of a back three alongside Johan Vásquez and César Montes.

    Lira, in the friendly against Belgium, showed a high level of passing quality that could prove key in matches in which opponents sit deep. Romo, meanwhile, began 2026 in excellent form with Chivas while also leading the charge in a back three.

    Romo and Lira offer more ball-handling ability, while Álvarez gives Mexico a defensive pedigree it cannot take for granted. Aguirre will have to make difficult calls on who starts and who stays on the bench, and much will depend on the defensive shape he trusts most.

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