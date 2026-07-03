Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH53-CZE-MEXAFP
Nayib Moran

Azteca belief, Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones and five keys to Mexico vs England

FEATURES
World Cup
Mexico
England
R. Alvarado
J. Quinones
J. Aguirre
J. Vasquez
H. Kane
R. Jimenez

Mexico take a perfect defensive record into a blockbuster World Cup clash with England as Julián Quiñones chases history and Javier Aguirre eyes another statement win.

There is a connection between Mexico and England that took flight the moment Javier "Chicharito" Hernández signed with Manchester United. Others have followed his Premier League path, most notably Raúl Jiménez with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, while one of El Tri's most treasured international triumphs, the 2012 Olympic gold medal in men's soccer, came at Wembley Stadium.

Javier "Vasco" Aguirre has also made no secret of his admiration for English soccer. He has done almost everything in the game, but one dream has always remained out of reach: coaching in the Premier League. Now, at the World Cup, he meets England in a match shaped by that long-standing fascination and by the belief Mexico has built during a historic run.

El Tri arrive flying. Four wins, four clean sheets and a place among a small group of teams that opened a World Cup by winning their first four matches without conceding. Before Mexico, only Brazil in 1986 and Italy in 1990 had accomplished the feat. Aguirre has also rotated with confidence, giving his squad the kind of tournament rhythm Juan Carlos Osorio once sought in 2018, when Mexico fell to Brazil in the Round of 16.

This time feels different. Mexico are firing on all cylinders, with Julián Quiñones leading the way after recording four goal contributions, three goals and one assist, tying Luis "Matador" Hernández's Mexico record from 1998. On Sunday, Quiñones could stand alone.

The defensive numbers are just as striking. In 2026, Mexico have conceded only twice. Belgium's Dodi Lukébakio and Serbia's Petar Stanić are the only players to score against El Tri this year.

Here are GOAL's five keys to watch as Mexico and England meet in Mexico City.

  • Mexico v Ecuador: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    El Tri's midfield maestro

    Alvarado's path once came surprisingly close to Manchester City. As a teenager coming through Celaya, he traveled to England for a youth trial and trained alongside future stars Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Brahim Díaz.

    The talent appeared to be enough, but the move never materialized. Alvarado has since told the story with humor, saying City chose Foden while he waited on paperwork from Mexico, including proof of address and his parents' identification documents. In reality, the chance was also complicated by restrictions on international transfers involving minors, leaving Alvarado to return home and build his career with Celaya, Pachuca, Necaxa, Cruz Azul and Chivas.

    This World Cup has given Alvarado the stage his career had been building toward. There have been several special moments for Mexico in this tournament, and his performances rank among the best.

    After four matches, he leads El Tri with 10 chances created and has already become the Mexican player with the most assists in a single World Cup, with three. El Piojo, "The Flea," has been Mexico's most reliable connector between midfield and attack.

    The question now is whether Alvarado's future will eventually take him abroad. He is 27, in the middle of his prime, and playing like someone who still has another chapter to write.

    • Advertisement
  • Mexico v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What Italian soccer has given Mexico's defense

    Italy is not at this World Cup, but Mexico has made sure not to forget its tactical discipline. El Tri are not trying to become Italian, nor should they. The best Mexican teams have always carried their own emotional pulse. But this version has added a colder defensive conscience, one that has helped them avoid conceding through four matches.

    That education has a clear face in Johan Vásquez. His years in Serie A have sharpened a defender who already possessed the Mexican traits of competitiveness and courage but now plays with the patience of someone shaped in a league where every step matters. At Genoa, he has had to defend deep, read crosses and survive long stretches without the ball. That is the schooling Mexico has often lacked: not just defending with heart, but defending with timing.

    There is a lineage to it, too. Rafa Márquez, now Aguirre's assistant manager, went to Italy late in his career with Hellas Verona, almost as if he still wanted another layer of tactical education after Barcelona. Pep Guardiola did something similar after leaving Barcelona, passing through Brescia and Roma to absorb a different interpretation of the game. Italy has long been a finishing school for soccer minds, a four-time World Cup champion where defending is treated not as retreat, but as intelligence.

    That defensive interpretation could prove decisive against England.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH80-ENG-CODAFP

    England step into unknown territory

    England's attack has not been a collective machine as much as a two-man guarantee. Harry Kane has already scored five goals in four matches, while Jude Bellingham has added two goals and one assist, giving Thomas Tuchel the clearest route through the tournament: Kane to finish, Bellingham to drag the team forward when the game gets stuck.

    The warning came against Ghana. That draw showed how uncomfortable England can become when an opponent closes the middle, denies Kane clean service and forces Bellingham to solve too many problems by himself. Even in the 2-1 win over DR Congo, when Kane rescued England with a late brace, the feeling remained the same: England have stars capable of deciding games, but not yet the fluency of a side that can control every phase.

    What they are about to experience in Mexico City will be nothing like Ghana. The altitude, the crowd and Mexico's defensive edge will demand England's best version, not just Kane's finishing or Bellingham's force. If they aspire to go all the way in this World Cup, they will have to prove why at Estadio Azteca and earn a quarterfinal trip to Miami.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Mexico v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    How important was Portugal in preparing Mexico for this test?

    Looking back, Mexico's March friendly against Portugal has taken on greater importance. At the time, it was another high-level test before the World Cup. Now, it looks like one of the clearest preparation points for this Round of 16 battle.

    In that match, Aguirre had a chance to test details against one of the tournament favorites, knowing there was a strong possibility Mexico's knockout path would lead to England. It gave him a look at how certain players responded against elite talent, speed and control.

    Armando "Hormiga" González nearly scored the winner, while Brian Gutiérrez was El Tri's most dangerous attacking player. Álvaro Fidalgo made his Mexico debut, and Obed Vargas brought balance to the midfield. That game became a reference point.

    Mexico's starting XI against Portugal was Raúl "Tala" Rangel; Jesús Gallardo, Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Israel Reyes; Erik Lira, Obed Vargas, Álvaro Fidalgo; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez and Brian Gutiérrez.

    Since then, the picture has changed. Julián Quiñones and Gilberto Mora, who were not in that XI, are now among Mexico's most important players. Jorge Sánchez and Luis Romo have also built momentum through important minutes over the last week. Aguirre may use the same XI that beat Ecuador, but there is enough depth to surprise Tuchel and his staff.

  • Mexico v Ecuador: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Raúl Jiménez's record against Jordan Pickford

    Jiménez knows Jordan Pickford better than most. According to Opta, the Mexican striker is one of the non-English players who has scored the most goals against England's No. 1, with six in his career, tied with Christian Eriksen.

    Jiménez's relationship with English soccer has always been layered. He became a Premier League star with Wolverhampton Wanderers, rebuilt himself after his head injury and later began another chapter at Fulham. Along the way, Pickford was one of the goalkeepers he learned how to beat.

    Against England, Mexico will need more than nostalgia from their No. 9. If the game tightens in Mexico City, Jiménez's history against Pickford becomes more than a statistic. It becomes a reason for hope.

World Cup
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
England crest
England
ENG