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Nayib Moran

Mexico player ratings vs Serbia: Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez shine as El Tri hit five in final World Cup tune-up

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Mexico vs Serbia
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Mexico recovered from an early scare in Toluca to overwhelm Serbia, with Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez among the standouts as El Tri wrapped up their World Cup preparations in style.

Javier “Vasco” Aguirre wanted one last rehearsal before the World Cup, and for a few minutes in Toluca, Mexico had to deal with the one thing it had mostly avoided during its unbeaten run in 2026: discomfort. Serbia scored first, Estadio Nemesio Diez tightened up and El Tri suddenly had to chase a game that was supposed to serve as a final confidence boost before June 11.

The response, however, was exactly what Aguirre would have wanted. Mexico shook off the early mistake, settled into the match and turned anxiety into control. By halftime, the home side had flipped the score from 1-0 down to a 2-1 lead. By the end, the scoreboard read 5-1, another reminder that this team is arriving at the World Cup with real confidence and a manager who looks increasingly calm about what he has built.

The early Serbian goal came after a miscommunication between Johan Vazquez and Jesus Gallardo, allowing Petar Stanic to beat Raul Rangel and briefly silence the crowd. But Mexico’s reaction said far more than the mistake. El Tri extended their unbeaten streak on Mexican soil to 22 matches, and did so with several players making strong final cases for bigger roles.

Aguirre now has a different kind of problem. His team looks ready, but several players have made it difficult for him to settle on a starting XI. That is exactly the kind of problem a coach wants a few days before a World Cup opener.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their pre-World Cup friendly against Serbia at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca...

  • Jorge Sanchez, MexicoGOAL

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Raul Rangel (7/10):
    Serbia created very few clear scoring opportunities, but Rangel impressed whenever he had to become another passing option for his defenders. His confidence with the ball at his feet continues to be one of the reasons Aguirre trusts him as Mexico’s No. 1.

    Jorge Sanchez (5/10):
    Back-to-back starts for Sanchez, but his reliability is still not fully convincing. He has been fortunate that neither Australia nor Serbia consistently attacked his side, because his offensive contributions remain almost nonexistent.

    Cesar Montes (6/10):
    Did not face many difficult defensive situations. His long balls are still not as sharp as he would like, but his presence in the box on set pieces remains an important weapon for Mexico.

    Johan Vazquez (7/10):
    Scored for the second straight game and continues to grow into one of the voices of this team. He looked slightly off in the buildup to Serbia’s goal, but his leadership is becoming one of the most important developments of this final stretch.

    Jesus Gallardo (7/10):
    His poor reading of the play contributed to Serbia’s opening goal, but Gallardo recovered well and remained an important offensive force for El Tri. He continues to offer width, energy, and experience on the left flank.

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  • Brian Gutierrez, MexicoGetty

    Midfield

    Erik Lira (6/10):
    Was not as active in the buildup as he has been in other matches, but was still clean with most of his distribution. Even when he is not spectacular, he gives Mexico a steady presence in midfield.

    Brian Gutierrez (7/10):
    Was involved early with several clear opportunities, though he could not finish them. Still, he stayed active, kept asking for the ball, and found a way to leave his mark with an assist.

    Alvaro Fidalgo (8/10):
    Elegant from start to finish. His one-on-ones, through passes, and long balls were precise, and he played with the calm of someone who understands exactly what the game needs. He holds the keys to El Tri’s midfield.

  • Raul Jimenez and Julian Quiñones, MexicoGetty

    Attack

    Roberto Alvarado (7/10):
    Improved massively from his recent performances. Still needs to be a little braver on the right flank and take more shots on goal, but his crossing almost led to a couple of goals and his overall involvement was much better.

    Raul Jimenez (7/10):
    His goal brought visible relief. Jimenez has never scored at a World Cup, and getting that weight off his back early will be important if he wants to fully enjoy what will be his fourth tournament with Mexico.

    Julian Quiñones (7/10):
    His presence opens up several possibilities for Mexico’s attack. He can shoot from distance, attack crosses with his head and slip tight passes into Jimenez. His role in the XI is growing at the best possible time.

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  • Javier Aguirre, MexicoGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Alexis Vega (8/10):
    Maybe it was the energy of playing in front of his home crowd, but Vega made sure to impress with almost every touch. One of his efforts rattled the crossbar and nearly became a beautiful golazo. He looked sharp, confident and motivated.

    Guillermo Martinez (6/10):
    Battled in every aerial duel and gave Mexico a physical reference point. It is interesting that, ahead of the June 11 debut, he has received more minutes than Santiago Gimenez and Armando Gonzalez.

    Gilberto Mora (7/10):
    It remains impressive to watch a 17-year-old constantly ask his teammates for the ball. Mora never hides from the moment, and even when the game does not fully bend toward him, his confidence stands out.

    Israel Reyes (7/10):
    Played as a center-back and looked comfortable in each of his interventions. Gave Mexico a clean, composed presence after coming on.

    Edson Alvarez (6/10):
    At this point, if he is competing with Lira for the defensive midfield role, the Cruz Azul midfielder appears to be ahead of him in the pecking order. Alvarez is still not at his finest level and continues searching for rhythm.

    Luis Chavez (7/10):
    Looks like a very useful option off the bench. He adds dynamism to the midfield and, as always, brings the threat of a golazo from distance.

    Mateo Chavez (7/10):
    Offered a similar offensive threat to Gallardo on the left side. Continues to show why Aguirre values him as a young option with energy and attacking range.

    Orbelin Pineda (6/10):
    Did not get many touches on the ball, but still looked active whenever he participated. Gave Mexico movement and energy in limited minutes.

    Luis Romo (7/10):
    Active in the buildup from the back and looked comfortable helping Mexico move the ball forward. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, his versatility will matter.

    Javier Aguirre (8/10):
    His team looks ready. Aguirre looks calm and full of hope, and in a few days Mexico will find out how prepared it truly is for the World Cup debut. The players have made it difficult for him to pick a starting XI, and that is a good problem to have.

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