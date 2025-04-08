'Hope he can achieve it, and that those goals are important' – Mexico legend Jared Borgetti on Raúl Jiménez's chase to break El Tri's all-time scoring record
With 40 goals, the striker is in third place on the list, which is led by Chicharito with 52
- Jared Borgetti scored 46 goals with El Tri between 1997 and 2008
- Jiménez scored four goals in the Nations League Final Four.
- Switzerland and Turkey are the next opponents for El Tri in June