Mexico legend Hugo Sánchez blasts former El Tri manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino over Santiago Giménez World Cup snub: 'I will never forgive him'
Martino recently admitted he should have taken the forward, who now stars at AC Milan, and Sanchez is still upset at the former Mexico boss
Sanchez calls out several decisions from Martino at 2022 World Cup
The coach announced resignation after the World Cup elimination.
In 66 matches coached over nearly four years, the Argentine coach won 42 games, drew 11, and suffered 13 defeats.