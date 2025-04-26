TOPSHOT-FBL-MEXICO-WC2026-BBVA-STADIUMAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'There isn’t as much excitement as in other World Cups' - Mexico legend Hugo Sánchez concerned about lack of enthusiasm for 2026 World Cup

MexicoWorld Cup

The former Real Madrid player thinks Mexican football is far from its best moment, even with a World Cup coming to home soil.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sánchez was dismissed as El Tri coach after failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics
  • He played in the 1978, 1986, and 1994 World Cups
  • The former striker said that this Mexico National Team is not well prepared
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱