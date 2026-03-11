Mexico, first-choice goalkeeper injured: Ochoa dreams of a World Cup record

All good things come in threes? In addition to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Guillermo Ochoa is also aiming to set a new record of six appearances in the World Cup finals. Like the Argentine and the Portuguese, the Mexican has five appearances to his name, as do his compatriots Rafa Marquez and Antonio Carbajal, as well as Germany's Lothar Matthaus and Italy's Gigi Buffon.

Mexico's first-choice goalkeeper, Angel Malagon, has injured his Achilles tendon, an injury that will rule him out of the 2026 World Cup.

This means that Ochoa can once again hope to be called up to compete with fellow goalkeepers Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo and Carlos Moreno.