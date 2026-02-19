'I'm mentally exhausted' - Philippe Coutinho confirms departure from boyhood club Vasco da Gama

Coutinho wrote in a post on Instagram on Wednesday: “I thought long and hard before writing this. I really did. But, out of respect, affection, and love that I have for you and for this club, I felt I needed to come here and speak from the heart.

“I chose to return to Vasco because I love this club. I love everything Vasco represents in my life. Wearing this shirt was one of the most important choices I've ever made. And, in every training session, in every game, I gave my best. Always! There was never a lack of dedication, never a lack of will and commitment.

“Being judged by countless people for something that isn't part of my character is extremely difficult. I would never disrespect the fans, my teammates, or Vasco. I've never done that anywhere I've been. Anyone who knows me knows that.

“At that moment, on my way to the locker room, I felt and realised that my time at the club was over, and I didn't return to prioritise my mental health. That hurts a lot.”