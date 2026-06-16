Maxi Araujo earns Uruguay late draw against Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener as ineffective Darwin Nunez hauled off at half-time

Uruguay endured a frustrating first half in Miami and fell behind shortly before the interval. Saudi Arabia defended with discipline and limited Nunez's influence, prompting Bielsa to replace the striker at half-time after an ineffective display. The breakthrough arrived in the 41st minute. Mohamed Kanno's header was parried by Fernando Muslera, but Al-Amri reacted quickest to the loose ball and converted from close range to give Saudi Arabia a surprise lead.

Uruguay improved significantly after the break. Bielsa's substitutions added greater energy and directness, allowing Federico Valverde and his team-mates to apply sustained pressure. Their persistence finally paid off in the 80th minute when Mohammed Al-Owais saved a header, only for Araujo to convert the rebound from a tight angle and level the scores.