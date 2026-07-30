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Yosua Arya

Maxence Lacroix signs! Chelsea announce £52m signing from Crystal Palace as defender says he has 'same desire' as new boss Xabi Alonso

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Chelsea have officially announced the signing of France international Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on a long-term contract. The commanding central defender revealed he shares the "same desire" to win trophies as new Blues manager Xabi Alonso.

  • Chelsea complete Lacroix deal

    Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Lacroix from Palace in a deal reportedly worth around £52 million. The 26-year-old central defender has put pen to paper on a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge through to 2032. Lacroix becomes the latest major addition for the Blues as they build towards the 2026-27 campaign under new head coach Alonso. The center-back will join up with his new team-mates immediately ahead of their upcoming pre-season fixtures.

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  • Shared ambition with Alonso

    Speaking upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Lacroix expressed his pride at joining the London giants and highlighted positive talks with Alonso. The French defender revealed that his personal ambition matches the vision laid out by the Spanish manager.

    "I am really happy to be part of this beautiful club," he admitted. "Everyone knows the legend of Chelsea, its tradition of winning, and to be a part of that is a proud moment.

    "When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club. We want to win. When you see the quality of the players here, everything we have around the club, it's something that we can achieve. The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can’t wait to contribute."


  • Silverware success at Selhurst Park

    Lacroix arrives in west London established as one of European football’s most commanding center-backs. During his two seasons at Selhurst Park, he made 98 appearances and helped script a historic era for Palace. The former Sochaux academy graduate won the FA Cup, Community Shield, and Conference League with the Eagles.

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  • Maxence Lacroixgetty

    World Cup experience and Stamford Bridge future

    Lacroix's stellar club performances earned him a senior international debut for France earlier this year. He subsequently earned a spot in Les Bleus’ squad for the World Cup, making three appearances as France secured a fourth-place finish. With his future now resolved through 2032, Lacroix will look to solidify Chelsea's backline following their open pre-season performances. His defensive presence will be vital as Alonso seeks to forge a resilient squad capable of competing for silverware on all fronts.

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