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Max Dowman told what will ‘go against him’ in bid for England World Cup spot - with 16-year-old wonderkid making Premier League history at Arsenal
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Tuchel leaves the door open for Dowman selection
Thomas Tuchel has left the door open for every player at his disposal to stake a late claim for seats on the plane heading to North America this summer. The German tactician has said of Dowman: “At the moment I think he is in a good place to fight for his minutes at Arsenal. We always have the chance to call him, maybe, up for the World Cup. There is no need to call him up now and increase the pressure and increase all the noise that comes with it, but we have all options.”
Hale End academy graduate Dowman is yet to start a Premier League fixture, with his development being carefully managed in north London. He has, however, already found the target in top-flight competition after registering a historic strike against Everton on March 14, 2026.
Said effort made headlines around the world and turned the talented winger into a household name. Arsenal are understandably wary of lumping too much pressure and expectation onto young shoulders, with a global hype train being set into motion by those outside of Emirates Stadium.
Why Dowman is likely to miss out on World Cup call-up
The talk of senior international call-ups is doing little to quieten that noise, with excitement building around the hottest of prospects, but there are considered voices to be found among the more frenzied ones.
Ex-England midfielder Barry forms part of that group, with the 53-cap former Manchester City and Aston Villa star - speaking in association with BetMGM - telling GOAL when asked if it is too early for Dowman to get the World Cup nod: “It would be great to see him. His confidence seems to be there. But just his game time, I don't think we've seen enough of him - the consistent side of it, if he can produce those moments consistently. I think that's probably going to go against him.
“But for the future, it would be brilliant to see him get more time next season and grow into that England shirt. We love to see these players coming along at the top level.”
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Former England wonderkid discusses Dowman's chances
Another former Three Lions star who knows all about being a teen sensation, 40-goal striker Michael Owen, told GOAL recently when the same question was put to him: “If they're good enough then, yes, I would have no problem.
“Obviously, just saying good enough is one thing, but that comes with a whole lot of different things that you've got to tick off. Has he achieved enough? Has he done enough? Well, absolutely not yet. I mean, you're talking about is he going to go instead of a [Bukayo] Saka or a [Phil] Foden or a [Jude] Bellingham or an Anthony Gordon? You're talking about players that have got multiple, multiple seasons, multiple evidence.
“Max Dowman, what has he played? Three games in the Premier League, came on as a sub. He would have to basically start virtually every game from now to the end of the season and smash the lights out of everything for you to be able to justify him going ahead of what is probably the strongest part of our team in those attacking wide areas.
“So, I would say as much as I'm a huge admirer and excited to see what a fantastic career he could have, it's probably - based on all the evidence we've been presented with - a bit too soon.”
World Cup 2030: Dowman will become a senior international
Given how deep the talent pool is that Tuchel will be diving into this summer, the expectation is that alternative options will be selected to fill creative midfield and attacking berths. Dowman’s day will come, though, and it is likely that - if undoubted potential continues to be unlocked - he will form part of a quest for global glory when FIFA’s flagship event heads to Morocco, Spain and Portugal in 2030.