Thomas Tuchel has left the door open for every player at his disposal to stake a late claim for seats on the plane heading to North America this summer. The German tactician has said of Dowman: “At the moment I think he is in a good place to fight for his minutes at Arsenal. We always have the chance to call him, maybe, up for the World Cup. There is no need to call him up now and increase the pressure and increase all the noise that comes with it, but we have all options.”

Hale End academy graduate Dowman is yet to start a Premier League fixture, with his development being carefully managed in north London. He has, however, already found the target in top-flight competition after registering a historic strike against Everton on March 14, 2026.

Said effort made headlines around the world and turned the talented winger into a household name. Arsenal are understandably wary of lumping too much pressure and expectation onto young shoulders, with a global hype train being set into motion by those outside of Emirates Stadium.