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'We want players with no doubt' - Mauricio Pochettino responds as Noahkai Banks snubs USMNT to represent Germany
Banks makes his international decision
Augsburg teenager Banks has officially committed his international future to Germany, dealing a blow to the USMNT. The 19-year-old defender recently filed a one-time switch to join the German U-21 setup.
Born in Honolulu to an American father and a German mother, Banks spent most of his upbringing in Europe. He previously represented the U.S. at youth level and even earned a senior call-up for friendlies against South Korea and Japan in September 2025. However, the highly rated centre-back never made a senior appearance for the Stars and Stripes. His decision ends a lengthy pursuit by USMNT head coach Pochettino.
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Pochettino demands total commitment
Pochettino revealed that Banks personally called him to confirm his final decision. While the Argentine manager appreciated the youngster's transparency, he stressed the importance of absolute dedication to the national team.
"Yes, he called us. He said, 'I decide to go for Germany'," Pochettino explained, as quoted by CBS Sports. "That is a situation that we need to deal with. We want players that show commitment but commitment is not 50 per cent. It's 200 per cent, but it's good.
"He was honest because every time that we contact[ed] him with the possibility to join us, he said, 'No, still in doubt. I don't know if I want to pick USA or Germany,' and he was honest."
No player is bigger than the badge
The USMNT is currently undergoing a generational shift, and Pochettino is determined to build a squad entirely devoted to the cause. He delivered a passionate reminder of the honour involved in representing the United States.
"We want players with no doubt," Pochettino stated. "We want players that are committed and desperate to play for the badge and play for us, and that is the most important thing. Of course, it's a thing that we need to deal [with] because we are in a country [where] that happens often but I think that organization is so strong.
"U.S. Soccer is an organization that is [above] any player, any name, any dual national and I think [what] is the most important that the player [has] no doubt when [they] join us, [there's] no doubt that they want to die for that chance."
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Scouting the next generation of stars
With Banks no longer an option, Pochettino has swiftly turned his attention back to evaluating his domestic talent pool. On Friday, he attended the New York derby alongside former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
The USMNT coach watched Red Bull New York secure a 1-0 victory over New York City FC. He kept a close eye on NYCFC's Matt Freese, who served as the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. at the World Cup.
Crucially, Pochettino also scouted uncapped RBNY teenagers Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti. Both highly rated prospects are dual nationals, meaning U.S. Soccer will be eager to secure their allegiances before rival nations can pounce.
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