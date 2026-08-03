U.S. Soccer confirmed Pochettino's return on Monday as the Argentinian coach has officially put pen to paper on a new deal. Pochettino's return has been in the works for some time, though, with initial discussions happening even before the USMNT's World Cup run. Following the team's exit to Belgium, Pochettino said both sides would revisit talks after a period of rest, and that period of rest has resulted in a continuation of the partnership between coach and federation.

As part of Pochettino's return, he and his staff will have an increased focus on the bigger picture of American soccer, including the national team pathway, youth soccer, coaching and other technical aspects of the sport in the country.

From a senior national team perspective, Pochettino will have plenty of big matches on the road to 2030. The U.S. will compete in the Nations League and Gold Cup in 2027 and 2029, while reports say that the U.S. will host the Copa America once again in 2028.

Similar to when he was initially hired, U.S. Soccer has been able to make the hire due to contributions from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst, while additional contributions have been made by Scott Goodwin, Adam Freede, and several other partners.