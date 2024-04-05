Mauricio Pochettino admits he cannot explain Cole Palmer's incredible Chelsea form after Blues talisman nets game-winning hat trick in dramatic Premier League win over Man Utd
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has commented on Cole Palmer's electric recent form, calling it "difficult to explain".
- Palmer hat-trick blew away United in 4-3 thriller
- He has 16 goals and eight assists this season
- Pochettino full of praise for England international