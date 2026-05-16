Matthijs de Ligt issues emotional statement as Man Utd star's World Cup dream ends

Manchester United have officially confirmed that De Ligt has undergone a corrective procedure to address a long-standing back problem. The 26-year-old hasn't featured for the Red Devils since late autumn and will now face an extended period of rehabilitation that rules him out of the upcoming World Cup in North America.

The club released a statement clarifying the situation, noting that the decision was made in the player's best interests after intensive recovery work failed to yield the necessary results. United said in a statement: "Matthijs de Ligt has undergone successful surgery to address a back injury. Having diligently worked throughout his rehabilitation process, the decision was made that a corrective procedure was the best course of action."