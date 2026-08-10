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Matthias Jaissle opens up on Nick Pope future as Newcastle United set low asking price amid Celtic interest
Jaissle addresses the Nick Pope situation
Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle has provided a significant update regarding the future of Pope, suggesting that the veteran goalkeeper's time on Tyneside may be drawing to a close. Speaking to reporters following the Magpies' 2-1 pre-season victory over Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, the German tactician was open about the discussions he has held with the former Burnley man. Despite Pope attending the match in Spain, he was a notable omission from the matchday squad, which immediately sparked intense speculation regarding a potential exit before the transfer deadline.
When asked directly about the 34-year-old’s status at the club, Jaissle revealed that a clear dialogue has been established regarding his prospects for the coming year. "I had a talk with Nick,” Jaissle said. “I really appreciate what he has done in his career so far. He knows exactly the situation right now and we need to deal with it in the best possible way, but I always appreciate the player and the human being behind."
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Celtic emerge as leading contenders for Pope
With Newcastle ready to listen to offers, Scottish giants Celtic have emerged as a shock destination for the veteran goalkeeper. The Hoops are currently in the market for a new presence between the sticks following the retirement of legendary Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel. While Vil Sinisalo took over the primary duties in March, Martin O'Neill is believed to be keen on adding more experience to his ranks, particularly as Celtic look to balance domestic dominance with a competitive showing in European competition.
The financial aspects of a potential deal also make Pope an attractive proposition for Celtic. Newcastle are understood to be willing to accept a fee in the region of £5 million to get the high earner off their wage bill, a figure that represents a significant bargain for a player of his pedigree.
New era at St James Park as youngsters arrive
The decision to put Pope on the transfer list marks a definitive shift in Newcastle's long-term planning under the current regime. For several seasons, Pope was considered the undisputed first-choice keeper, playing a pivotal role in the club's transformation into Champions League contenders and their run to the Carabao Cup final. However, a series of high-profile errors over the past 12 months combined with fitness concerns led the recruitment team to prioritise fresh blood in the position.
This overhaul is part of a broader strategy to lower the average age of the squad while ensuring better distribution and modern goalkeeping traits that suit Jaissle’s tactical approach.
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Evaluating the legacy of a Newcastle mainstay
If Pope does depart for Celtic or another suitor in the coming weeks, he will leave behind a legacy of immense consistency during a period of rapid growth for Newcastle. Since his arrival in 2022, he has been a foundational piece of the defense that helped secure two top-four finishes and brought European football back to Tyneside. His performances were often the difference-maker in tight contests, and his experience was vital in mentoring the club's younger defenders during high-pressure matches.
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