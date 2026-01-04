Getty
Matko Miljevic confirms transfer interest from Inter Miami as USMNT star braced for formal offer to join Lionel Messi at Chase Stadium
Could Miami-born star return to Florida?
The 24-year-old, who was born in Miami and is of Bosnian Croat descent, has played his entire career to date in South America. Opportunities to head north are, however, being presented.
Contact from the Herons, who savoured MLS Cup glory in 2025, was received at the turn of the calendar year. David Beckham and Co are working through recruitment plans at Chase Stadium, ahead of a move to a new purpose-built ground in 2026.
Interest from Inter Miami and contact with Racing Club
Miljevic could form part of that new era, with the United States international catching the eye of at least two clubs. He has told ESPN of being approached by the team that would allow him to link up with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi: “On December 31 or January 1, someone called me and said there was a possibility, that they wanted me.
“I’ll be careful because there’s no formal offer, just an inquiry. They told me in the coming days they would send an offer to the club, but they didn’t talk numbers.”
Inter Miami are not the only side with Miljevic on their radar, with Argentine giants Racing also in the mix. They are a club with a rich and proud history, making them of obvious appeal to any player that is considering a change of scenery.
Miljevic added: “Right now I owe myself to Huracan because I still have a contract. It was a very good year; they treated me wonderfully. But a player always dreams of taking steps forward.
“Would I like to play at Racing? It would be nice. It’s a step forward, and I’m very excited for what’s coming.”
He said of interest being shown from further afield: “I’ve received calls from Saudi Arabia to go there, but right now I’m thinking a lot about maintaining the continuity I had at Huracan. Sometimes, a player has to think calmly and see what is best for him.”
MLS Cup winners Inter Miami reshaping their squad
Racing have taken matters a step further than Inter Miami, with Miljevic receiving a call from head coach Gustavo Costas. Numbers have been discussed, but no deal has been agreed and any paperwork remains unsigned.
Miljevic went on to say: “Getting a call from the coach is important for making a decision because it’s coming from the leader of the group, and more from a club as big as Racing… it’s enticing.”
Inter Miami are busy bolstering their ranks, with Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair - the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - joining the Herons on a one-year deal that includes the option for a 12-month extension.
They have also been linked with Argentina international midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has been enduring a tough time at La Liga outfit Real Betis. He would slot seamlessly into the Herons’ ranks alongside fellow countrymen Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - with the ex-Tottenham star having 2026 World Cup dreams to think about.
He would, however, not come cheap. With that in mind, Miljevic is considered to be a more cost effective option for Inter Miami. His age makes him a useful addition for the present and future, while he would not need to fill an international spot having been born in the U.S.
World Cup dreams: Will Miljevic make USMNT roster?
He made 42 appearances for Huracan last season, registering eight goals and as many assists. Those displays attracted the attention of USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who handed Miljevic a first senior call-up in January. He played in two matches, against Venezuela and Costa Rica, and grabbed himself an assist.
He has said of earning a spot on the United States’ roster for a home World Cup: “I see myself with a chance and I really want to play in the World Cup. Every kid dreams of playing it, and having an Argentine coach like Mauricio Pochettino call you and say he’s considering you is tempting.”
