Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert step into the spotlight while Christian Pulisic faces a frustrating wait: Winners and losers of the latest USMNT squad

Say hello to the boy wonder, who is in what many hope and expect will be the first of many USMNT camps.

Sullivan has been rising for years, but is still only 16 years old. This season, though, the production has matched the hype, which is why he's here. Pochettino isn't in the business of calling up social media stars; he's in the business of calling up good soccer players, and Sullivan is that right now.

"He deserves all of the praise that he is getting," Pochettino said. "I think it's because he's performing well. He's giving assists, scoring goals, and he's 16. We don't say he doesn't deserve the praise. The important thing is to help, to be with him, and to provide a solid pattern and support, because he still needs to show, improve, evolve, and be more mature. He's only 16. He's a kid, but I think the most important thing is we have the opportunity now because he deserves to join us in the national team."

Will he be better in the future? Of course, and the best way to foster that is to give him chances to try and, sometimes, to fail. This is one of those chances. Sullivan may or may not be ready for this level. He may or may not waltz into this camp and succeed, which he has done just about everywhere else. It doesn't really matter whether he succeeds or not, in truth. What matters most is that he gets the chance to try.

The more those chances build, the more prepared he'll get and, if the goal is to have him ready for stardom as a 20-year-old in 2030, starting now isn't a bad idea. Now it's on him, though, to make of this what he can. The spotlight will surely be on him, as it always is.