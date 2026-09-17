Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert step into the spotlight while Christian Pulisic faces a frustrating wait: Winners and losers of the latest USMNT squad

For the entirety of Mauricio Pochettino's first U.S. Men's National Team World Cup cycle, his job was to shrink the player pool. He had less than two years to assemble the best 26-player roster he could. Doing so required a focus on narrowing down rather than building up.
The job's different now. With four years until 2030, Pochettino's new task is to expand, and you're already seeing his approach to that task with the release of his first post-World Cup squad.
On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced Pochettino's 28-man team, one which includes 13 uncapped players with an average age of 19 years and six months. The squad is filled with teenagers who seem to have limitless potential, but there is no shortage of veterans in the team, too, to help guide them.
"It is now a different process to build the roster," Pochettino said, "also with the idea of not only to perform today, but also to help these young kids to become more mature, more experienced. One of the biggest focuses of the federation is the Olympic Games in two years, and I think giving the opportunity to be involved in this senior team is a thing that is going to pay and be very helpful for these kids."
With that in mind, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers of the USMNT's latest squad...