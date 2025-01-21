'Don't ever ask me to give you an interview again!' - Matheus Cunha brands reporter a 'liar' as Wolves star issues furious response to 'body language' criticism also levelled at him by Vitor Pereira
Matheus Cunha labelled a reporter a "liar" as the furious Wolves star responded to "body language" criticism levelled at him by Vitor Pereira.
- Wolves went down 3-1 to Chelsea
- Liam Keen accused him of walking straight down the tunnel
- Forward rubbished the claims on X