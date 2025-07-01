Matheus Cunha takes flight! Man Utd star enjoys footvolley on holiday in Brazil ahead of new chapter at Old Trafford after securing £62.5m move from Wolves M. Cunha Manchester United Premier League Wolverhampton

Manchester United star Matheus Cunha has been making the most of his off-season, spending quality time in Brazil. The 26-year-old was spotted unwinding after a busy season and ahead of the challenges that await him at Old Trafford. He joined United in a £62.5 million ($86m) transfer from Wolves and will be tasked with breathing life into an insipid attack that managed to score just 44 league goals.