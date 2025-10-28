'Massive interest from around the world' - FIFA launches second phase of ticket sales for 2026 World Cup with one million tickets available and host country priority window

A key feature of this round draw is a domestic exclusivity period reserved for residents of the three host nations. Fans from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico who enter the draw by the Friday deadline have the opportunity to purchase single-match tickets for games held within their respective countries.

The exclusivity period runs through 11 a.m. ET on Friday and ensures that local supporters have priority access to matches on home soil.

The Early Ticket Draw uses a randomized allocation process to assign purchase time slots to successful applicants. FIFA says winners will receive notification at least 48 hours before their assigned window opens.