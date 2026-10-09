'Available for at least 20-30 minutes' - Massimiliano Allegri confirms Scott McTominay ready for Napoli return just one month after heart surgery

Allegri has delivered the news Napoli fans were waiting for, revealing that McTominay is fit enough to play a part in Saturday's Serie A clash with Frosinone. The former Manchester United man has been out of action for just over a month following a surgical intervention to address a cardiac issue, but his recovery has progressed rapidly enough to warrant an immediate return to the fold.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, Allegri made it clear that the 29-year-old is ready to contribute, even if he isn't quite prepared to feature from the opening whistle at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

"The news is that McTominay will be called up, and we'll have him available for at least 20-30 minutes,” Allegri confirmed during his pre-match press conference as quoted by Sky Sport Italia.