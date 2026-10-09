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'Available for at least 20-30 minutes' - Massimiliano Allegri confirms Scott McTominay ready for Napoli return just one month after heart surgery
McTominay set for cameo return against Frosinone
Allegri has delivered the news Napoli fans were waiting for, revealing that McTominay is fit enough to play a part in Saturday's Serie A clash with Frosinone. The former Manchester United man has been out of action for just over a month following a surgical intervention to address a cardiac issue, but his recovery has progressed rapidly enough to warrant an immediate return to the fold.
Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, Allegri made it clear that the 29-year-old is ready to contribute, even if he isn't quite prepared to feature from the opening whistle at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
"The news is that McTominay will be called up, and we'll have him available for at least 20-30 minutes,” Allegri confirmed during his pre-match press conference as quoted by Sky Sport Italia.
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Rapid recovery from cardiac procedure
McTominay's absence dates back to August 30, when he last appeared in a narrow league defeat to Como. Medical staff subsequently diagnosed the player with a mild, benign arrhythmia, a condition that necessitated a minor heart procedure to ensure his long-term fitness and safety on the pitch. The operation was successfully performed on September 8 at the Spire hospital in Manchester.
Following the surgery, the midfielder was ordered to undergo two weeks of absolute rest before beginning his rehabilitation process. He only received the official sporting eligibilityto return to group training this past Wednesday.
Injury concerns linger for Allegri’s squad
While the return of McTominay is a major positive, Napoli are still navigating a difficult period with several other first-team regulars in the treatment room. Allegri detailed the status of his squad, noting that while some are nearing a return, others face a more extended period on the sidelines. The manager remains steadfast, however, refusing to use these absences as an excuse for poor results.
"Right now, we’ve lost [Antonio] Vergara and [Costantino] Favasuli for a longer period, but [Mathías] Olivera should be okay within a week. [Frank] Anguissa is recovering. We’ve got [Luca] Marianucci coming back in as well as [Benoit] Badiashile, who has come on a lot, so I’m not worried,” the manager revealed.
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The coach calls for focus ahead of crucial month
Napoli currently sit in ninth place in the Serie A standings, and Allegri is fully aware that a victory on Saturday is essential to build momentum. With European commitments also looming on the horizon, the Italian coach wants his side to maintain a high level of concentration and humility against a Frosinone side known for their high energy and work rate.
The Partenopei boss stressed that the next few weeks will be pivotal for their season objectives. He concluded his briefing by stating: "An important month lies ahead, featuring many matches. There can be no excuses; the team must take the field fully aware of the match's importance, approaching it with humility and respect."
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