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Massimiliano Allegri admits Napoli were powerless to stop 'strongest in Europe' Arsenal after Champions League defeat
Odegaard breaks stubborn resistance
Arsenal kicked off their Champions League journey with a hard-fought victory on Wednesday night, overcoming a resilient Napoli side on Italian soil. Club captain Martin Odegaard proved to be the difference-maker, stepping up in the second half to secure all three points for the visitors.
Arteta's men controlled proceedings from the outset but initially struggled to convert their overwhelming superiority into goals. The Gunners unleashed an impressive 26 shots throughout the contest before their captain finally pierced the hosts' rearguard to break the deadlock.
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Allegri praises Arteta's elite squad
Speaking after the final whistle, Allegri heaped praise on the visitors while refusing to criticise his own players. The Napoli boss felt his team delivered a commendable display against an opponent he considers to be operating at the very highest level.
"We played a good match against one of the strongest teams in Europe," Allegri stated. "The first half was very even, then they upped the tempo in the second. I think this evening we had a good performance against an extraordinary opponent."
The Italian tactician also pinpointed the exact moment his team came undone, highlighting Arsenal's sharp attacking interplay. "Unfortunately, we fell for a one-two that we didn’t follow through on," he added. "They’re very good at that."
Napoli's concerning slump continues
While Allegri was keen to take positives from their defensive solidity against top-tier opposition, the result compounds a difficult period for the Serie A outfit. Napoli have now suffered three consecutive defeats across all competitions.
Losses to Como and Inter had already derailed their domestic campaign before Arsenal arrived in Naples. However, Allegri believes their performance in Europe offers a blueprint for recovery and defensive stability moving forward.
"We defended well; if we had defended like that against Como and Inter, we probably wouldn’t have lost," he explained. "We’re coming off three consecutive defeats, but we can’t get discouraged because I can’t fault the lads for anything today. When we defend like that, it's difficult to score."
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Bouncing back domestically
Napoli must now dust themselves down as they look to arrest their alarming slide. Allegri's men will host Bologna on Sunday, desperate to secure a morale-boosting victory and end their torrid losing run in front of their home supporters.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will attempt to carry their European momentum back onto the domestic stage. The Premier League champions travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, hoping to replicate their dominance and extend their winning form.
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