Frederic Massara, Roma’s sporting director, spoke to Sky Sport a few minutes before the match at Como’s Sinigaglia stadium against Fabregas’s side, a fixture that could prove decisive for a Champions League spot and qualification for next season’s top European competition: “It’s undoubtedly a very important match; given the current state of the table, the points at stake carry a lot of weight. But the league season is still a long way from over, even after this match.”
Getty Images Sport
Translated by
Massara: "Roma will never abandon transfer windows that are consistent with its history; the Champions League can help"
MARKET
"Roma is a major player in the world of football, and the impact of the Champions League helps. That said, Roma will never compromise on conducting transfer business that is consistent with the club’s prestige, and this is thanks to the ownership."
HOW ARE THE STRIKERS DOING?
"We can count on Malen to link up well with other players. Our attack is currently hampered by a number of injuries, but we have other players available. El Shaarawy’s return is important for us and we hope he can make a contribution."
Advertisement