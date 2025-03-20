Mason Mount salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about English midfielder Mason Mount's salary at Manchester United

Mason Mount made the switch from Chelsea to Manchester United in 2023 after having come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and breaking into the first team, even winning the Champions League with the Blues under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Mount is yet to establish himself at Old Trafford, having played very little football since his big move as injuries and poor form have held him back at United.

Despite these setbacks, Mount continues to earn a hefty salary and is currently one of the top earners at the club.

But exactly how much does the English midfielder earn playing at the club?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross