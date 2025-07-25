'What could I have done?' - Mason Mount explains how Man Utd's Europa League final loss to Tottenham disrupted his summer golf holiday

Mason Mount has opened up on how Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham stayed with him long after the final whistle. The midfielder admitted he carried the pain of that loss into his summer break, even while on a golf course in Spain. The former Chelsea midfielder is now focused on bouncing back with a stronger season with the Red Devils.

Mount reflects on Europa League final heartbreak

United missed out on Europe after poor season

Midfielder uses defeat as motivation for comeback Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below