Mason Mount claims Man Utd can 'definitely' challenge for Premier League title next season & hails 'brilliant' Michael Carrick

Despite a stop-start career at Old Trafford that has seen him limited to just 69 appearances over three seasons due to various injuries, Mount remains incredibly optimistic about the future. The England international, who already has a Champions League winner's medal from his time at Chelsea, believes the current squad is capable of reaching the summit of English football under the right guidance.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount said: "I have a goal of winning the Premier League. Obviously, I've won the Champions League already, but can we [win the league?] Yes, I think we can as a group. We have to have that kind of mentality. It may seem a little bit far away, but you have to have that mentality to really push yourself as a group. We've shown what we can do against the big teams already -- Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, you know, so we've done it."



