Mason Greenwood set for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang link-up as Marseille contact ex-Arsenal striker over potential return to Stade Velodrome

Marseille have contacted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over potentially bringing him back to Stade Velodrome. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker left Marseille last summer and joined Al-Qadsiah. However, the Saudi Pro League side are now planning to terminate his contract one year before its expiry date, which has alerted the French giants.

Greenwood could link-up with ex-Premier League star

