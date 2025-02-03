Mason Greenwood bags another goal in Marseille's 'incredible' win over Lyon as ex-Man Utd forward stays in touch with Ousmane Dembele in Golden Boot race
Mason Greenwood was left beaming with delight after helping Marseille to an “incredible” win over Lyon and keeping himself in the Golden Boot hunt.
- De Zerbi's side prevailed in five-goal thriller
- Greenwood netted 13th league goal of the season
- Marseille remain second in Ligue 1