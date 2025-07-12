Mason Greenwood's bust-up with Marseille team-mate revealed in fiery new documentary which lifts lid on life at Ligue 1 side under Roberto De Zerbi
Marseille are set to release six episodes in a documentary format, capturing some fiery behind-the-scenes moments throughout the 2024-25 season.
- Marseille set to release six-episode documentary
- Behind-the-scenes moments captured
- Bust-up between Greenwood and team-mate revealed