Getty
Mason Greenwood 'believes he can play for England again' despite FA & Thomas Tuchel blacklisting Marseille star from selection
Forward's revival in France with OM
After being banished from the United squad in 2023, despite criminal allegations against him being dropped, Greenwood briefly played in Spain for Getafe on loan before securing a permanent transfer to Marseille in 2024. It was in France that the winger finally got a chance to revive his professional career.
Greenwood enjoyed a fine debut campaign in Ligue 1 as he scored 21 league goals in 34 matches as Marseille finished second behind European champions Paris Saint-Germain.
This season, he has picked up where he left off, as the 24-year-old has already scored eight Ligue 1 goals in 11 appearances and provided three assists.
- Getty
Greenwood still dreams of playing for England again
According to the Daily Mail, after reviving his form in France, Greenwood now dreams of making a comeback for the Three Lions someday. This, even though he has been blacklisted by the FA and Tuchel. With only months left before the 2026 World Cup, Greenwood's comeback into the national team is even more improbable. Yet, the ex-United youth player 'believes he can play for England again'.
Greenwood has secured Jamaica's citizenship through his lineage and was eligible to represent their national team. He was even called up by the Jamaica boss and former England manager Steve McClaren in September for their World Cup qualifiers but he could not reach out to the Marseille star.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Greenwood play for Jamaica?
Despite Greenwood's Jamaica and McClaren remains hopeful that he would agree to make his debut for the nation soon. Explaining his absence from the squad in September, the head coach had said: "We acquired a passport and we expected him to be coming to this camp but on a conversation with his family, he's not going to commit at this time to anybody. So he's taking his time over that. It's a little bit disappointing, we probably have to be more patient. We will keep the contact. We will keep pursuing him because I know from my conversations with Mason that he loves Jamaica, he respects Jamaica. He wants to concentrate on club football and not commit to an international team at the moment. We have to respect that, however much we've worked to get him here for these camps. So, who knows in the future?"
- AFP
Could Greenwood return to the Premier League?
Greenwood has not just been blacklisted from the national team but it is also extremely unlikely that he could return to the Premier League any time soon due to the extreme public scrutiny an English top-flight club would face.
According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and West Ham have shown interest in signing Greenwood in 2026, exploring a possible return to the Premier League for the one-cap England international. While Spurs seek a dynamic, energetic player, West Ham see him as a potential game-changer and are desperate for new additions while languishing in the relegation places after a shocking start to the season, which has seen them change managers.
The report, though, further claimed that Atletico Madrid were impressed with Greenwood during the loan spell at Getafe and are keen to bring him back to La Liga. Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League clubs like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are said to be preparing lucrative offers, though Greenwood's current preference is to stay in Europe and compete in the Champions League.
Advertisement