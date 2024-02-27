Mary Earps is back! Man Utd star returns to England lineup for Italy friendly with Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy rewarded for fine WSL form with rare Lionesses start
Mary Earps is back in the Lionesses' XI as they take on Italy, having found herself on the England bench for the first time in a year on Friday.
- Earps returns to Lionesses' XI
- Was on bench for first time in a year on Friday
- Wubben-Moy also starts as England face Italy