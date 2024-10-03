'Mary Earps would have saved that' - Lionel Messi brutally called out as Joey Barton compares Inter Miami star in ‘terrible’ MLS to Floyd Mayweather 'playing in front of plastic fans'
Lionel Messi has been called out, as Mary Earps and Cristiano Ronaldo are dragged into the debate, for accepting a “terrible standard” in MLS.
- Argentine moved to the States in 2023
- Ronaldo plying his trade in Saudi Arabia
- Questions asked of why both made moves