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'Thiago passed on some things!' – How Fluminense star prepared for Carlo Ancelotti after dream call-up
Martinelli earns maiden Brazil selection under Ancelotti
Fluminense midfielder Martinelli expressed immense gratitude after receiving his first call-up to the Brazilian national team. The 24-year-old was summoned by head coach Carlo Ancelotti to replace Chelsea striker João Pedro, who withdrew from the squad due to an injury.
Speaking in an interview with CBF TV, the Copa Libertadores winner described wearing the national team badge as the ultimate privilege.
He emphasized his determination to maximize every training session alongside Europe's elite players.
- Marca
Midfielder seeks Thiago Silva's advice on Ancelotti's methods
Upon receiving his emergency call-up, Martinelli immediately turned to Fluminense team-mate Thiago Silva to prepare for working under Ancelotti. The veteran defender played under the Italian manager during successful spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Martinelli noted that Silva shared invaluable advice regarding Ancelotti's man-management style and daily operational expectations.
"Thiago, who worked with him at Milan, talked to me and passed on some things," Martinelli revealed. "This moment is very important in my career and I hope to help the coach and all our teammates on the national team a lot."
Fluminense success paves way for international breakthrough
Martinelli's call-up follows years of consistent development at Fluminense, where he progressed from the youth ranks in 2017 to win two Carioca Championships, the Copa Libertadores, and the Recopa Sudamericana. He credited the Rio de Janeiro club for shaping his personal maturity and professional identity.
The player admitted that keeping his focus on club performances helped him handle fan expectations regarding his international prospects.
"Every player wants to wear the national team badge," Martinelli added. "We have to feel privileged and give our lives for the national team."
- AAP
Selecao prepare for second Australia encounter
After remaining an unused substitute during Friday's 1-1 draw against Australia in Townsville, Martinelli targets his international debut in upcoming fixtures. Brazil prepare to face Australia again on Tuesday before taking on India on Saturday.
Ancelotti's coaching staff continue integrating the new call-ups into their tactical system.
Martinelli aims to earn his first senior cap during this international window.
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