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'Too early' - Martin O'Neill rejects must-win talk ahead of crucial Old Firm clash with Rangers
Glasgow rivals collide again
Celtic prepare to host cross-town rivals Rangers at Celtic Park just a week after crashing out of the League Cup at Ibrox. While O'Neill's side boast a flawless domestic record with six straight league wins, their form has stuttered following back-to-back defeats in the cup and Europa League. Victory this weekend would see Celtic open up an eight-point lead over second-placed Rangers.
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Bhoys boss plays down
Ahead of the fixture, the manager dismissed suggestions that the derby is a must-win game in order to maintain their league supremacy. Speaking to the media, O'Neill acknowledged the psychological damage of a potential third straight defeat while standing his ground: "No, it's too early in the season to say. It would be great if we could win because we could go eight points clear, and we've won the previous six league games.
"The game is big. It's a big game whether it's played in September or March. It's a really big game. We need to be up for the game. Do we need to win the game? It would be nice to win; it wouldn't be great if we lost. That would be three on the trot, and of course, psychologically, it would be a blow."
Manager shoulders mounting scrutiny
Intense scrutiny has begun to mount on O'Neill following fan criticism over his tactical approach and his defensive posture in recent post-match interviews. Accepting that questions from supporters and pundits are an ordinary part of the job, the manager stated: "That's the nature of the game. I can get a bit tetchy now and again.
"Sometimes I have to apologise for that. What I did say was that we don't seem to be questioned when we win football matches. But everybody has a right to ask. At the end of it all, I'm responsible for team selection, I'm responsible for the tactics, and of course I should be questioned."
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Gers chase historic double
Rangers have an opportunity to make rare history by completing back-to-back victories over Celtic inside a single week, a feat achieved only twice before in 1960 and 1998.
Rangers boss Derek McInnes could also match Graeme Souness' record by winning his first two Old Firm derbies in charge. Downplaying tactical debates ahead of the clash, he stated: "I think sometimes tactics can get a wee bit overplayed. I think you normally win games through the individual moments and the performances of players being really high and really strong.
"You don't win at Celtic Park unless everybody plays well. So, we've got to try and bring something similar and look for those improvements again."
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