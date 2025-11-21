Martin Odegaard in line for 'superhero' comeback in north London derby after Arsenal captain makes 'miraculous recovery' from injury

While Odegaard has been restricted to a watching brief of late, he did travel to Oslo during the latest break in domestic duties to watch Norway secure qualification for their first World Cup since 1998 - with Erling Haaland taking his tally of goals in that campaign to 16.

Odegaard was on the pitch following a 4-1 victory over Estonia to join in with wild celebrations. He posted on social media afterwards: "We’ve been dreaming of moments like this since we were little kids. We have been working so hard. We have failed and failed… But we never gave up. Never lose faith, hope or unity.

"This group has stood together through the toughest days and moments, and therefore it feels even better to be where we are today. Proud to be a part of this crew. Proud to play for Norway. Proud to be Norwegian. Proud to represent Norway in the World Cup!! Dreams can really come true if you work hard and believe enough.

"To all the children and young adults out there: We were all once like you.

"So dream big and work hard, and everything is possible! Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us yesterday and thank you for all the love we have received the past few days! It means more than you know. Let’s enjoy the moment, but we won’t stop here…"