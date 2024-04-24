VIDEO: Martin Odegaard's girlfriend Helene Spilling hilariously dances along to Arsenal fans' 'Waka Waka' chant for Kai Havertz during 5-0 rout of Chelsea at the Emirates
Martin Odegaard's girlfriend Helene Spilling danced away to Arsenal fans singing "Waka Waka" for Kai Havertz during the 5-0 victory over Chelsea.
- One-way traffic at the Emirates
- Odegaard ran the show in midfield
- Notched two assists including one for Havertz