Brazil legend Marta celebrates Orlando Pride's NWSL Championship with mother, attending her first match in the U.S.

IMGANJacob Schneider and Celia BalfBrazil legend Marta celebrates Orlando Pride's NWSL Championship with mother, attending her first match in the U.S.MartaOrlando PrideWashington SpiritWomen's footballOrlando Pride vs Washington SpiritNWSLThe Orlando Pride claimed the NWSL Championship, with Brazil star Marta's mother in attendanceArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues below